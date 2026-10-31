''Kaante'' filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 59

Filmmaker Milan Zaveri, who is one of Gupta's closest friends, told PTI, "It is true that he passed away. He fell and hit his head."

The Versova police station have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating further.

“Based on the primary information we have registered an accidental death report (ADR) have been registered, he used to stay in a bungalow in Ram Nagar locality, nothing suspicious has been found," Senior Police Inspector (SPI) Deepshikha Ware said.

His last rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium at 6 pm. The filmmaker is survived by wife Anuradha and their two children.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the film industry, with several actors, including his frequent collaborator Sanjay Dutt, as well as Kajol, Kangana Ranaut and Dia Mirza, expressing grief and disbelief over his demise on social media.

"Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change," he wrote.