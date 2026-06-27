K Bhagyaraj: The one-man studio who made underdogs immortal

To many, the death of legendary filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj has left a huge vacuum.

Bhagyaraj died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, aged 73.

He complained of chest pain after returning from his morning walk and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last, actress Suhasini Maniratnam told reporters.

His multi-faceted talents made him an ultimate cinematic auteur who revolutionised Indian commercial cinema by replacing larger-than-life superheroes with everyday underdogs.