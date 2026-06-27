K Bhagyaraj: The one-man studio who made underdogs immortal

CHENNAI: He was a cut above the rest in portraying ordinary people with a relatability rooted in real life—crafting subtle humour and delivering sharp, witty dialogues that effortlessly entertained audiences.
To many, the death of legendary filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj has left a huge vacuum.
Bhagyaraj died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, aged 73.
He complained of chest pain after returning from his morning walk and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last, actress Suhasini Maniratnam told reporters.
His multi-faceted talents made him an ultimate cinematic auteur who revolutionised Indian commercial cinema by replacing larger-than-life superheroes with everyday underdogs.
His well-balanced family comedy-dramas and razor-sharp screenplays made him a lasting favourite of the masses.
Born on January 7, 1953, in Erode district, Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj moved to Chennai to pursue a career in films.
He began as an assistant director under legendary filmmaker K Bharathiraja, and over an illustrious five-decade career, rose as a "one-man studio"—writing, directing, acting, and composing music for his films.
His first on-screen appearance was a brief cameo as a traditional village physician in the romantic film '16 Vayathinile' (1977), directed by his mentor Bharathiraja.
He earned the sobriquet "King of Screenplay" (Thiraikkadhai Mannan).
He emerged as a successful director with films such as 'Suvarilladha Chiththirangal', 'Darling Darling Darling' and 'Idhu Namma Aalu'.
He acted in over 75 films, apart from directing about 25.
His first directorial venture, 'Suvarilladha Chiththirangal' (1979), established his distinct signature of blending sensitive family emotions with natural, lighthearted humour.
The film revolves around a struggling, impoverished family dealing with societal pressures and financial hardship.
Unlike many films that relegated comedy to separate scenes, Bhagyaraj's humour merged seamlessly with the situation and felt entirely natural, making it timeless.
His script for 'Oru Kaidhiyin Diary' became a big Hindi hit—'Aakhree Raasta'—starring Amitabh Bachchan.
His Tamil superhit 'Mundhanai Mudichu' was remade in Hindi as 'Masterji', starring Rajesh Khanna.
"Bhagyaraj was the one who crafted the everyday lives of ordinary people into epic tales on the silver screen through his razor-sharp dialogues and impeccably ingenious screenplays," MDMK general secretary Vaiko said.
Describing him as an artist who drew even common folk to the theatres and made families celebrate his works, Vaiko wrote on X: "Cherished forever by the Tamil-speaking world as the king of screenplays, he is an unparalleled creator. In every scene, his distinctive signature and social insights blended seamlessly with wit are etched indelibly."