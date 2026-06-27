K Bhagyaraj: Humour was his forte on and off the camera

As hilarious as his comedies were and trendsetters his films were, one thing that we couldn’t stop noticing is his calm demeanour, which took us by surprise. During our first meeting a few years ago while we visited his house around Pongal week, he greeted us calmly and spoke very few words. Even after a few meetings, he remained the same person and was in his elements as the conversation progressed. As a director, one thing he was happy about was how he finished his films in the right budget at the right time. “We never abused the privileges when we filmed in reels,” he laughed. We still smile at the memories we have shared and laughed at the situational comedies you have written for us. ‘Indru Poiye, Naalai Vaa’ Bhagyaraj, the undisputed king of screenplay in Indian cinema.