Jyotika’s courtroom thriller System to premiere on Prime Video on this date

The screenplay has been written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala and Akshat Ghildial.

“System is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India. “With director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm and backed by Baweja Studios, System will surprise viewers at each stage, making for compelling viewing,” he added.

Producer Harman Baweja said the film brings together “two women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice.”

System will stream on Prime Video in Hindi across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari last directed the romance drama Faadu (2022), starring Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher. She is known for films such as Panga, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata.