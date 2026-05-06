Jyotika’s courtroom thriller System to premiere on Prime Video on this date

MUMBAI: Jyotika’s upcoming Hindi original film System will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on May 22, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios, the film is a courtroom thriller.
The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey and Sayandeep Gupta.
The screenplay has been written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala and Akshat Ghildial.
“System is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India. “With director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm and backed by Baweja Studios, System will surprise viewers at each stage, making for compelling viewing,” he added.
Producer Harman Baweja said the film brings together “two women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice.”
System will stream on Prime Video in Hindi across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari last directed the romance drama Faadu (2022), starring Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher. She is known for films such as Panga, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata.
Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the bilingual film, Jatadhara (2025).
Jyotika, who last appeared in the Dabba Cartel series (2025), is currently shooting for an untitled film with Sunny Deol, directed by Balaji Ganesh.