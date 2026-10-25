Jyothirmayee's character in Amal Neerad's 'Bachelor Party D'eux' revealed

Taking to his social media timelines, director Amal Neerad wrote, "Jyothirmayee is Paulie."

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as it is a sequel to Amal Neerad’s successful film 'Bachelor Party' which released in 2012.

Sources close to the unit say that although the upcoming film will have a connection to the plot of the earlier film, it will have several new characters.

'Bachelor Party D'eux' boasts of a big and impressive star cast. It features actor Naslen, who shot to fame in the pan Indian blockbuster 'Premalu', in the lead. Alongside Naslen, the film will also feature actors Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharafudeen, Shine Tom Chacko, Chandu Salimkumar, Rajisha Vijayan,Hansika Krishna and Paris Laxmi in pivotal roles.

The makers had recently disclosed that actress Nadiya Moidu plays a character called Anna Mathews while Rajisha Vijayan plays a character called Simple in the film.

A week ago, the makers had disclosed that Naslen, who plays the lead in the film, plays a character called Sony in the film. Two posters of the actor from the film were released at the time of announcing his character's name.