Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter

However, the cause of her death has not been confirmed in the information provided. According to Page Six, the model had spoken about her health struggles in April 2024 after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. The condition left her partially paralysed and unable to walk for some time.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome can cause weakness, numbness and, in severe cases, paralysis, Page Six said. Following news of her death, friends and fans paid tribute to the model on social media. Her friend Becky Hearn shared throwback pictures with Ray and remembered her as someone with a kind heart. “Sahara, a pure one with a very big heart,” Hearn wrote. “My heart is broken for you and your family. Rest in peace.”