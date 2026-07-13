'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill passes away at 78, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and celebs pay tribute

According to Deadline, the New Zealand actor died in Australia, months after he revealed being cancer-free after years of battling the condition.

In a statement shared on the actor's official social media handle, Sam Neill was surrounded by his family members during his final moments.

"It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care," read a part of the statement.

The family, while requesting privacy to navigate through the immeasurable loss, added that more details will be shared in the future.

Tributes have been pouring across social media platforms, as people came forward to mourn the actor's sudden passing.