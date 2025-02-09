Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer 'Loveyapa' earns Rs 3 crore in two days

NEW DELHI: "Loveyapa", starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has collected Rs 1.75 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of its release, bringing up its total collection to Rs 3 crore.

Directed by Advait Chandan of "Laal Singh Chaddha" and "Secret Superstar" fame, the romantic comedy was released on the big screen on Friday.

"Loveyapa", produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, marks the theatrical debut of both Kapoor and Khan who started their film journeys with OTT movies. According to a press release issued by the makers, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.25 crore on Friday. Its two-day box office total stands at Rs 3 crore.

Described as a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter", "Loveyapa" also features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda.