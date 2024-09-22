Jr NTR’s Devara release trailer is a visual treat

CHENNAI: Helmed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 is headlined by Jr NTR. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the release trailer of the film. The appealing visuals and CG is a huge plus in the 127-second video clip. The trailer was high on action and drama.

Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are making their Telugu debut with this film. The project also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Backed by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, Rathnavelu ISC handled the camera. Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the cuts.

Devara is all set to hit the screens on September 27.