Jr NTR releases gripping trailer of Sree Vishnu-starrer Mrithunjay

The sequence gives the impression that Sree Vishnu is either an aspiring journalist or a journalist, wanting to cover crime. Meanwhile, Eesha Rebba, who plays a cop, is seen dismissing one of the victim's deaths as "an unfortunate accident."

However, Sree Vishnu tells Eesha that it is not an accident. We then see the protagonist search for a person, whose left leg has been affected by polio. At one point, Sree Vishnu is seen telling his aunt, "I am scared I might lose."

She replies, "Losing is not wrong. But not fighting, fearing defeat, is wrong." It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to release on February 27 this year. However, it is now scheduled to hit screens on March 6.