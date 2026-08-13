Jr NTR discharged after shoulder surgery at KIMS

HYDERABAD: Actor Jr NTR, who underwent arthroscopic surgery for a shoulder injury at KIMS here, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
"He (Jr NTR) is doing well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision for a full recovery," the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences said in a health bulletin.
A team of orthopaedic surgeons at KIMS successfully performed the procedure on Wednesday.
The hospital said doctors expect Jr NTR, 43, a grandson of legendary TDP founder NT Rama Rao, to make a full recovery and resume his normal routine within two to three months.
In a social media post, the actor said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers for his recovery.