Jr NTR and Ram Charan share intriguing anecdotes in ‘RRR Behind and Beyond’ trailer

MUMBAI: A behind-the-scenes documentary titled “RRR: Behind & Beyond” is set to screen in select theatres on Friday, December 20. The makers recently released the trailer, offering a glimpse into the monumental efforts that brought the epic film to life.

It showcases leading stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan as they reveal fascinating stories and little-known trivia about the movie and its visionary director, SS Rajamouli. The documentary also features key cast members, including Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, along with insights from the film's crew—cinematographer Senthil Kumar, editor Sreekar Prasad, and production designer Sabu Cyril. The trailer concludes on an electrifying note, highlighting the creation of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Chandrabose.

Sharing the trailer on his social media handles, Rajamouli wrote, “The journey we cherish. The moments we live forever. #RRRMovie Here’s the trailer of #RRRBehindAndBeyond. In select cinemas on December 20th.”

The trailer for "RRR: Behind & Beyond" offers candid glimpses of the camaraderie between Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In one moment, Jr. NTR praises Charan's jaw-dropping leap in the film's introduction scene, while Charan playfully admits feeling envious of Tarak (Jr NTR). The duo also shares a laugh as they humorously critique director SS Rajamouli’s unique filmmaking approach.

"RRR: Behind and Beyond" is set to hit theatres on December 20. Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner, RRR made history as the third highest-grossing film in India.

"RRR" brought historic Oscar glory to India with its chart-topping song "Naatu Naatu." At the 95th Academy Awards, the track won Best Original Song, becoming the first ever from an Indian and Asian film to claim this prestigious honour. This monumental win cemented "RRR"'s legacy as the first and only Indian feature film to achieve an Academy Award.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, "RRR" stars N. T. Rama Rao NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

The film was released on 25 March 2022.