Joy Crizildaa clarifies she is not entering Bigg Boss Season 10

CHENNAI: Fashion designer Joy Crizildaa has clarified that she will not be entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house, putting an end to speculation about her participation in the upcoming season of the reality show.
According to her Instagram post, she said her son Raaga, whom she shares with actor-chef Madhampatty Rangaraj, is still very young and that leaving him behind did not feel right.
Joy Crizildaa says son Raaga is her priority
Crizildaa said she had decided against entering the show because of her responsibilities as a mother.
She said, “I want to clarify that I am not entering the Bigg Boss house. My child, Raaga, is still very young, and leaving him behind does not feel right. Therefore, I declined the opportunity; for me, my child is the priority.”
In July, Madhampatty Rangaraj had shared pictures with Raaga on social media and publicly acknowledged him as his son, promising to stand by him for life. Later, Crizildaa shared pictures of them at a temple after the baby’s head tonsure ceremony.
The developments came after a DNA test earlier this year confirmed that Rangaraj is Raaga’s biological father, following a months-long legal dispute. Crizildaa had earlier approached the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office alleging that Rangaraj, who was already married, had married her and later deceived her. Based on her complaint, police initiated an inquiry, while the matter is also pending before the court.
Bigg Boss Tamil 10 set for grand launch
Bigg Boss Tamil is now entering its historic 10th season. Kamal Haasan hosted the show for its first seven seasons before Vijay Sethupathi took over as host for the eighth and ninth seasons. The upcoming season is expected to feature a fresh set of personalities, along with new twists, emotional moments and confrontations inside the house.
The grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is scheduled to be broadcast live on September 6 from 6 pm on Star Vijay. The new season will also be available for streaming 24/7 on JioHotstar.