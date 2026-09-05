Joy Crizildaa clarifies she is not entering Bigg Boss Season 10

According to her Instagram post, she said her son Raaga, whom she shares with actor-chef Madhampatty Rangaraj, is still very young and that leaving him behind did not feel right.

Joy Crizildaa says son Raaga is her priority

Crizildaa said she had decided against entering the show because of her responsibilities as a mother.

She said, “I want to clarify that I am not entering the Bigg Boss house. My child, Raaga, is still very young, and leaving him behind does not feel right. Therefore, I declined the opportunity; for me, my child is the priority.”

In July, Madhampatty Rangaraj had shared pictures with Raaga on social media and publicly acknowledged him as his son, promising to stand by him for life. Later, Crizildaa shared pictures of them at a temple after the baby’s head tonsure ceremony.