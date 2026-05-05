Jonita Gandhi says ‘Khasiyat’ captures that breezy energy of new romance

The makers of the film unveiled the track on Monday. The video of the song features Ananya Panday and Lakshya. With its upbeat rhythm and vibe, the track adds a joyful new dimension to the film’s music, highlighting the many shades of romance that ‘Chand Mera Dil’ promises to explore.

The track marks a collaboration between Raghav Chaitanya and Jonita Gandhi whose voices infuse the track with a fresh, youthful charm.