Jon Favreau says ‘I was wrong’ to object to Iron Man's death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The 59-year-old filmmaker launched the franchise with 2008's Iron Man and has been involved with multiple movies since then. He has recalled how he called Anthony and Joe Russo to object to their ideas for 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but he ultimately thinks the siblings did a great job with the film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Favreau said: “I talked to the Russos, I said ‘I don’t know if people are gonna like … I don’t know, it’s really going to impact people because they were kids that grew up with that character.”

“But I have to tell you, it was handled so well by them. And Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Robert did such a wonderful job acting, and I think it added a poignancy to it. I think they did a wonderful job. I was wrong.”

Favreau said he got emotional when he watched Avengers: Endgame.