Using the official social media handles of the film, the makers wrote, "Revealing 100 Characters Of PARIPADI. Character No-21 Angel Raj as Angel. Written and Directed by JOJU GEORGE. In theatres from December 2026."

The makers have already revealed among other things the characters that Leo Tharakan, Shaneem, Aishwarya Chandran and Ajayan Adat play in the film. While Leo Tharakan plays Davis, Shaneem plays an IPS officer called Neel Madhu. Aishwarya Chandran plays a character called Gayathri and actor Ajayan Adat plays a character called Suku in the film. Interestingly, Ajayan Adat is also handling the film's sound design.

It was in April this year that the makers had officially announced the title of the film as Paripadi.