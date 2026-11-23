Gopan Mala will be seen playing a character named Gopan, identified as Character No. 16 in the series.

The announcement was made through the film’s official social media handles, with the makers sharing a poster introducing the actor. The team has previously revealed the characters played by Leo Tharakan, Shaneem, Aishwarya Chandran and Ajayan Adat.

While Leo plays Davis, Shaneem portrays IPS officer Neel Madhu, Aishwarya essays Gayathri and Ajayan plays Suku. Interestingly, Ajayan is also handling the film’s sound design. Written and directed by Joju George, Paripadi has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Rajeev Ravi. Produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company, the film has editing by Manu Antony and action choreography by National Award-winning duo Anbariv.The film is slated to hit theatres in December 2026.

Expectations are high following the success of Joju George’s directorial debut Pani, which received critical acclaim and performed well in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.