Joju George, Lijomol Jose-starrer Aja:Sundari shooting wrapped up!

Taking to his Instagram page to share a picture that had a clap board with the words 'pack-up' written on it, the actor wrote, "Pack up #ajasundari. @getmanuantony debut directorial @aashiqabu @lijomol."

Aashiq Abu, who has produced the film and has also been its cinematographer, took to his Instagram page to thank everybody who had worked on the film. Aashiq Abu wrote, "Thank you everyone who stood by this cinema. @getmanuantony’s debut Aja:Sundari coming soon to cinemas."