John Doe review: An emotional psychological crime thriller that keeps you guessing

Emotional depth becomes particularly important in a film like John Doe, and the film handles this aspect well through its characters. Chandru, initially introduced as a rather careless police officer who flirts with his subordinate, undergoes a noticeable change in attitude as the investigation progresses. His character is well written, allowing this transformation to feel natural without completely taking away his playful side. In a scene where he and Rao have to decide where he will stay, Chandru’s usual flirtatious behaviour brings a smile to her face, despite her otherwise stern and angry demeanour. The conversation that follows offers one of the much-needed lighter moments in an otherwise intense film.

Arjun Das, who dons a police uniform on screen for the first time, delivers a solid performance as Chandru, effectively portraying the character’s transformation as the investigation progresses. He is well complemented by Sanchana Natarajan, whose powerful screen presence and commanding portrayal of A Rao make her a strong presence throughout the film.

Every killer has a motive, and the reason behind John Doe’s murder is particularly disturbing and emotionally heavy. The film also makes us reflect on the consequences of impulsive actions driven by anger and how guilt can completely transform a person’s life. These are important aspects that leave the audience with something to ponder long after the film ends.

The film is technically sound, with Preetha Jayaraman’s cinematography capturing the beauty of the hill station and its lakes in vibrant colours, adding to the visual appeal. Mujeeb Majeed's music, along with the additional score and peppy tracks by Artist 404, is a major plus. Vijay Venkataramanan’s editing is also neat and keeps the narrative moving smoothly.

On the whole, John Doe is an emotionally engaging psychological crime thriller, backed by convincing performances from the cast and a technical team that delivers on its strengths.