John Doe review: An emotional psychological crime thriller that keeps you guessing
John Doe review(3.5 / 5)
CHENNAI: Madhumita’s John Doe is a psychological crime thriller that takes a slightly different approach to the genre. Unlike conventional crime thrillers, where the investigation revolves around identifying the perpetrator, this film presents the police with a dual challenge, figuring out who the victim is and uncovering the person behind the crime.
Chandru (Arjun Das), who grows up facing child abuse and verbal harassment from his father (Badava Gopi playing a police officer), becomes a Sub-Inspector, determined to prove his father wrong, who had told him he would never make it into the police force. However, a small mistake he makes at the beginning of the story allows a criminal to escape unnoticed, leading to the death of an innocent boy whose identity remains unknown.
The title John Doe refers to a placeholder name assigned to an unidentified person, particularly an unknown patient admitted to a hospital. In the film, a doctor gives this name to the child victim as his identity and whereabouts remain unknown.
Meanwhile, the story shifts to a hill station in Tamil Nadu, where Darshana (Srishti) lives in a community alongside Lucky (Zaara Vineet Chandhoke) and her younger brother Hriday (Nirav S). One night, Lucky takes Hriday along to an ice cream parlour to meet her friends, but the boy goes missing. Worried about his whereabouts, Darshana approaches the police station to report his disappearance. This sets two investigations in motion. While A Rao (Sanchana Natarajan) takes charge of the missing boy's case, Chandru continues investigating the death of an unidentified child, referred to as John Doe, trying to establish his identity and track down the person responsible.
The investigation moves at a brisk pace, with a few thrilling sequences keeping the audience engaged along the way. Just when Chandru identifies John Doe as Hriday and prepares to inform Darshana that the boy is dead, he is stunned to find Hriday asleep in his own room. This unexpected turn brings Chandru and A Rao together, as the two join forces to investigate the case. Their investigation leads them to a child-trafficking racket before they eventually track down the person behind the crime and obtain a confession. This forms the crux of the film.
Film: John Doe Director: Madhumita Cast: Arjun Das, Sanchana Natarajan, Srishti Y, Zaara Vineet Chandhoke, Nirav S, Anupama Kumar, Badava Gopi and Karthick Kumar Synopsis: Along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, a relentless police officer pursues a case armed only with his instincts. When doubt surrounds him, and the clues begin pointing to his own buried past, one haunting question consumes his mind: Am I good enough? Rating: 3.5/5
Emotional depth becomes particularly important in a film like John Doe, and the film handles this aspect well through its characters. Chandru, initially introduced as a rather careless police officer who flirts with his subordinate, undergoes a noticeable change in attitude as the investigation progresses. His character is well written, allowing this transformation to feel natural without completely taking away his playful side. In a scene where he and Rao have to decide where he will stay, Chandru’s usual flirtatious behaviour brings a smile to her face, despite her otherwise stern and angry demeanour. The conversation that follows offers one of the much-needed lighter moments in an otherwise intense film.
Arjun Das, who dons a police uniform on screen for the first time, delivers a solid performance as Chandru, effectively portraying the character’s transformation as the investigation progresses. He is well complemented by Sanchana Natarajan, whose powerful screen presence and commanding portrayal of A Rao make her a strong presence throughout the film.
Every killer has a motive, and the reason behind John Doe’s murder is particularly disturbing and emotionally heavy. The film also makes us reflect on the consequences of impulsive actions driven by anger and how guilt can completely transform a person’s life. These are important aspects that leave the audience with something to ponder long after the film ends.
The film is technically sound, with Preetha Jayaraman’s cinematography capturing the beauty of the hill station and its lakes in vibrant colours, adding to the visual appeal. Mujeeb Majeed's music, along with the additional score and peppy tracks by Artist 404, is a major plus. Vijay Venkataramanan’s editing is also neat and keeps the narrative moving smoothly.
On the whole, John Doe is an emotionally engaging psychological crime thriller, backed by convincing performances from the cast and a technical team that delivers on its strengths.