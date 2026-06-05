Joemon Jyothir comes onboard Vipin Das's 'Santhosh Trophy'

CHENNAI: Director Vipin Das, who is best known for having directed the Malayalam film 'Jeya Jeya Jeya Jaya Hey', on Friday officially announced that actor Joemon Jyothir had come onboard his upcoming film 'Santhosh Trophy'.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, Vipin Das wrote," #inception #santoshtrophy @joemon. jyothir @iamlistinstephen @magicframes2011" and shared a poster that had Joemon Jyothir's picture on it with the caption, "New face. Same chaos."
Joemon Jyothir's addition to the project comes at a time when it has become evident that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has exited it. It is not clear if Joemon has replaced Prithviraj in the film but sources in the unit confirmed to IANS that Prithviraj, who was originally roped in to play the lead in the film, was no longer a part of it.
Rumours in the industry hinted at Prithviraj choosing to opt out of the project due to date issues caused by the extended schedules of his other film 'Khalifa', being directed by Vysakh.
'Santhosh Trophy' has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs ever since it was first announced.
The film, which is being directed by Vipin Das, is being produced by well-known producer Listen Stephen along with Justin Stephen. Santhosh Krishnan and Naveen P Thomas are the executive producers of this film, which has Sunil Kumaran serving as its production designer.
Music for the film is being scored by Ankit Menon while Aravind Puthussery has been roped in as the cinematographer for this entertainer. Editing duties for this film have been assigned to John Kutty and Aswathy Jayakumar has been entrusted with the task of providing costumes. Interestingly, 'Santhosh Trophy' has a casting director. Rajesh Narayanan has been serving as the casting director of this eagerly awaited film. Sound design for the film is by Arun S Mani and sound mixing is by M R Rajakrishnan.