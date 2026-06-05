Joemon Jyothir comes onboard Vipin Das's 'Santhosh Trophy'

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Vipin Das wrote," #inception #santoshtrophy @joemon. jyothir @iamlistinstephen @magicframes2011" and shared a poster that had Joemon Jyothir's picture on it with the caption, "New face. Same chaos."

Joemon Jyothir's addition to the project comes at a time when it has become evident that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has exited it. It is not clear if Joemon has replaced Prithviraj in the film but sources in the unit confirmed to IANS that Prithviraj, who was originally roped in to play the lead in the film, was no longer a part of it.