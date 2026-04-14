Joe filmmaker to direct GV Prakash’s next

CHENNAI: Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar’s next has been officially announced on Tuesday. He will be seen in the lead role in the movie that will be helmed by Hariharan Ram of Joe fame and produced by Lark Studios and Parallel Universe Pictures after Karudan and Maaman. Pre-production is currently progressing at a brisk pace.
GV Prakash will also compose the music. The makers in an official statement said that the film will present him in a completely new dimension, for which he is undergoing intense preparation.
Malavika Manoj, who impressed audiences with her performance in Joe, plays the female lead opposite the actor, who was last seen in Happy Raj. Cinematography for this untitled project is handled by Theni Eswar, of Karnan and Vaazhai fame. Talks are currently underway with prominent actors and technicians, and official announcements regarding the extended cast and crew will be made soon.
The film is scheduled to go on floors in June, with location scouting already underway.