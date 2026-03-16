Jnanpith Award: Vairamuthu faces backlash; writer Jeyamohan calls him 'ridiculous film lyricist'

Leading the charge is Jeyamohan, one of the most influential figures in contemporary Indian literature, who called him a "ridiculous film lyricist".

In a formal communication to the Jnanpith Committee, Jeyamohan expressed deep disdain for the recognition and pointedly dismissed the lyricist's literary credentials, asserting that the survival of a culture depends on its moral clarity and that technical proficiency in film songs does not equate to a contribution to the serious literary canon.

In his letter to the committee, Jeyamohan was unequivocal in his assessment of the awardee's standing in the creative world.