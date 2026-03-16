Jnanpith Award for Vairamuthu triggers backlash

Leading the charge was Jeyamohan, an influential figure in contemporary Tamil literature, who called him a "ridiculous film lyricist".

In a formal communication to the Jnanpith Committee, Jeyamohan expressed deep disdain for the recognition and dismissed the lyricist's literary credentials, asserting that the survival of a culture depends on its moral clarity and that technical proficiency in film songs does not equate to a contribution to the serious literary canon.

In his letter to the committee, Jeyamohan said, "Vairamuthu is neither a poet nor a writer; he is merely a ridiculous Tamil film lyricist. He plays no part at all in contemporary Tamil literature. I hereby express my deep disdain."

Honouring individuals who face credible accusations of misconduct, while lacking genuine literary merit, undermines the very community that such awards claim to celebrate, effectively terming the recognition a "stain" on the collective dignity of Tamil letters, he added.