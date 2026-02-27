Jithin Laal likely to helm Vikram’s next

CHENNAI: A few days ago, Vikram took to social media to share that he spent this year waiting for stories that move him. He revealed that he will be starting four films. There are speculations doing the rounds that he will be joining hands with Malayalam director Jithin Laal of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) fame.
Vikram is known for collaborating with upcoming directors. It is also likely that Sathya Jyothi Films will be backing the project. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers.
ARM, released in 2024, was headlined by Tovino Thomas and marked the directorial debut of Jithin Laal. The star cast included Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Harish Uthaman and Kabir Duhan Singh, among others. Tovino was seen in triple roles in the film, which revolved around three generations of heroes.
On the work front, Vikram was last seen in Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, helmed by SU Arun Kumar. He has Chiyaan 63, directed by debutant Bodi K Rajkumar. The film, which was announced in October last year, is backed by Arun Viswa. Details about the upcoming film are kept under wraps.