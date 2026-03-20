'Jingoism and propaganda are so passé': Divya Spandana tells Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar

She also criticised the extreme violence by calling it hilarious and saying that the director seems to be in a competition with himself in outdoing the violence in his previous film. "And it just keeps escalating to the point where it stops being shocking and starts being hilarious," she added.

"Everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film-what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair," she added, saying that Ranveer is better than this. She concluded by telling Aditya Dhar that "jingoism and violence are so passe".

Dhurandhar, which hit the screens this weekend, has opened up to mixed reviews.