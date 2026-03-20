'Jingoism and propaganda are so passé': Divya Spandana tells Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar

CHENNAI: Polladhavan actor and former Member of Parliament Divya Spandana has called Aditya Dhar's recent release Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, a disappointment, a snoozefest and not worth a theatre watch.
In her scathing remark, she said that the movie lacks the technical quality that the first one had. "Direction, dialogues, editing, background score, acting, all consistently subpar. It genuinely feels like no one told them there was a March 19 release deadline approaching," she added.
The Polladhavan actor further said that while there was some energy in the theatre during the first part, the sequel is a disappointment. "In Dhurandhar (Part 1), people were hooting, clapping, vibing. There was energy. There was engagement," she said.
She also criticised the extreme violence by calling it hilarious and saying that the director seems to be in a competition with himself in outdoing the violence in his previous film. "And it just keeps escalating to the point where it stops being shocking and starts being hilarious," she added.
"Everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film-what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair," she added, saying that Ranveer is better than this. She concluded by telling Aditya Dhar that "jingoism and violence are so passe".
Dhurandhar, which hit the screens this weekend, has opened up to mixed reviews.
The film has delivered one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema with an estimated earning of over Rs 100 crore on the first day of its release.