Jim Sarbh looks dapper amid stacks of cash in 'Kubera' new poster

CHENNAI: Marking actor Jim Sarbh’s birthday on Tuesday, the makers of his upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Kubera, which stars Dhanush, shared the first-look poster of the actor.

The poster was captioned, “Unveiling the first look of #JimSarbh from #SekharKammulasKUBERA. A very happy birthday @jimsarbh (sic).”

The actor can be seen adorning a well stitched blue-and-white striped suit, posing amid stacks of currency bundles. Even though the makers have not disclosed much details of Jim Sarbh’s character, the poster has made the audiences curious to unfold his part in the film. He looks too calm and composed for an action drama.

Kubera also marks the actor's debut in Telugu film industry.

It is also worth noticing that the first-look posters of the lead actors, including Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna, all are shown next to piles of cash. But Dhanush’s character is shown as a homeless man, which will be interesting to witness.

Kubera is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film is being made as a multilingual project in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.