Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah

Carrey has generally kept his personal life private. In an April 2022 interview while promoting 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', he spoke about enjoying a quieter life away from the spotlight. “I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I have enough,” Carrey said, as cited by People magazine.

When asked whether he was serious about potentially stepping away from acting, he replied, “I’m being fairly serious.” He said he might continue working if presented with a script he felt was particularly important, but that he was taking a break. Before his relationship with Min Ah, Carrey was linked to his 'Kidding' costar Ginger Gonzaga. The pair made their red carpet debut at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood in January 2019.