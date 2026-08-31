Jiiva's 'Thagappan' unit wraps up film's shoot!

Taking to its social media timelines, Lark Studios, the production house producing the film wrote, "Every frame holds a feeling. Every moment carries a memory. #Thagappan Shooting Wrapped! The emotions begin soon in theatres. In Cinemas December 2026."

The makers also shared a video on the occasion with the entire unit screaming, "It's a wrap!."

Sources say that the film, which is set against a Madurai backdrop, will revolve around the bond between a dad and his son. It will look to highlight the significance of family relationships and human values, they added.