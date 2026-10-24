Jiiva’s Thagappan to hit theatres on Dec 24

Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead in the film, which is produced by K Kumar Marshall Robinson, who has worked with leading composers, including Anirudh, is composing the music. M Sukumar is handling cinematography, while Nagooran Ramachandran is the editor and KB Nandabalan is the art director.

Mahesh Mathew is choreographing the action sequences. The team is currently in the final stages of production ahead of the December 24 release.