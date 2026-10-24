Jiiva’s Thagappan to hit theatres on Dec 24

CHENNAI: Actor Jiiva’s upcoming film Thagappan, produced by Lark Studios, is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 24. The makers announced the release date with a new poster.
Directed by R Venkat, the film is set in Madurai and its surrounding areas and revolves around father-son relationships, family bonds and human emotions. The project marks Jiiva’s return to a rural setting after Dhenavattu. Following the success of his recently released film TTT, the actor will be seen in a story rooted in the culture and landscape of Madurai.
Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead in the film, which is produced by K Kumar Marshall Robinson, who has worked with leading composers, including Anirudh, is composing the music. M Sukumar is handling cinematography, while Nagooran Ramachandran is the editor and KB Nandabalan is the art director.
Mahesh Mathew is choreographing the action sequences. The team is currently in the final stages of production ahead of the December 24 release.