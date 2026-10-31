Jiiva's 'Thagappan' makers release first single 'Thangapulla' from film

Actor Jiiva, who took to his X timeline to share the link to the single, wrote, "The poetry, the joy, and the most beautiful celebration of our lives. Experience love in its purest form with #Thangapulla - the first single from #Thagappan."

The lovely mellifluous number has been penned by Pa Vijay and rendered by Murugavel. It has been set to tune by music director Marshall Robinson.

The song speaks of the love of a father longing to be close to his son. The visuals accompanying the song show Jiiva's character silently following his son Prem from a distance and admiring him. The song gives the impression that Jiiva's character in the film is a victim of parental alienation and that despite his immense love for his son, he is unable to identify himself to his son.