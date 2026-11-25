The film is slated to hit screens on December 24 for Christmas this year. Actor Jiiva, who shared the update on his X timeline, wrote, "U)nfiltered and (A)lluring.#Thagappan is officially U/A certified packed with raw emotions! #ThagappanWorldwideDec24." It may be recalled that shooting for the film had been wrapped up in August this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, Lark Studios, the production house producing the film had then said, "Every frame holds a feeling. Every moment carries a memory. #Thagappan Shooting Wrapped! The emotions begin soon in theatres. In Cinemas December 2026." The makers also shared a video on the occasion with the entire unit screaming, "It's a wrap!."

Sources say that the film, which is set against a Madurai backdrop, will revolve around the bond between a dad and his son. It will look to highlight the significance of family relationships and human values, they added. Recently, the makers had released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.