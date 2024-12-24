Jiiva’s Aghathiyaa to release on January 31

CHENNAI: Actor Jiiva, who was last seen in Black, is gearing up for the release of his next film, Aghathiyaa. Written and directed by Pa Vijay, the film is all set to hit the screens on January 31.

The poster has fantasy elements to it, with a tagline ‘Angels Vs Devils’. The team also release a 32-second motion video of the title. Apart from Jiiva, Aghathiyaa also stars Arjun, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and Reddin Kingsly in prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.

Backed by Dr Ishari K Ganesh and Aneesh Arjun Dev, Deepak Kumar Padhy is handling the camera. San Lokesh is taking care of the cuts. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.