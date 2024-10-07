Jiiva's Aghathiyaa is battle between angels, devils

CHENNAI: Actor Jiiva, who is gearing up for the release of Black, has announced his next project. Directed by Pa Vijay, the film is titled Aghathiyaa and the first look was released on Monday.

The poster has fantasy elements to it, with a tagline 'Angels Vs Devils'. While posting the first look of the film across various social media platforms, the makers wrote, "A Battle to Unbury The Mystery! A Journey to Redeem the Lost Glory (sic)."

Apart from Jiiva, Aghathiyaa also stars Arjun and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music. Backed by Dr Ishari K Ganesh and Aneesh Arjun Dev, the film features cinematographer Dipak Kumar Padhy and San Lokesh takes care of the cuts.

Aghathiyaa is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.