Jiiva-starrer Jolliya Irrundha Oruthan's shooting wrapped

The makers had also released a funny title announcement video on the occasion. In the promo released, director M Rajesh, known for having delivered several comedy entertainers including 'Siva Manasulla Sakthi', 'Boss Engira Baskaran' and 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi', and actor Jiiva appear dressed as sheikhs. They are seen waiting for music director Yuvan Shankar Raja in a hotel in Dubai. When Yuvan Shankar Raja arrives, the duo greets him. A surprised Yuvan asks them why they are dressed in this fashion to which director Rajesh replies, "The producer told us that you were in Dubai and asked us to come in the same vibe and get songs from you for our film." An amused Yuvan Shankar Raja replies,"If you are dressed like this, there won't be songs, only laughter." The music director insists that both the director and the hero change their clothes. However, the duo confesses that this won't be possible as they have no other dress to change into. Choosing to bear this get up of the duo, music director Yuvan then begins discussing the film.

He asks them, "There are many who are asking me if this is the second part of Siva Manasulla Sakthi?" Director Rajesh replies saying, "This is not SMS 2. But this will be a film with the same vibe. You can even say it is a film from the same universe." Yuvan then asks Rajesh to narrate the story of the film to him and to this Rajesh says, "It is a love story, which will be full of pun. This is about how a relationship wears down a happy-go-lucky jolly guy just like a washing machine washes a piece of cloth and hangs it out to dry." Finally, he asks what the title of the film is and they say, "Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan".