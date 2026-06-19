Jiiva-starrer Jolliya Irrundha Oruthan's first look released

Actor Jiiva, who shared the first look poster of the film released by the makers on his social media timelines, wrote, "We are Back! Here is the first look of #JolliyaIrunthaOruthan - Ini full Jolly mode dhaan Machi! #JIO Teaser drops on 21st June.Produced by @malikstreams #datoabdulmalik. Co Produced by @Razikahamed16. Starring @jiivaofficial. A @rajeshmdirector Film. An @thisisysr Musical."

In March this year, the makers had announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.