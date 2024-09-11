Actor Jiiva has narrow escape after car accident en route to Chennai

CHENNAI: Actor Jiiva, who was returning to Chennai from Salem had a narrow escape after his car met with an accident near Kallakurichi.

The accident took place around 3 pm on a highway near Kaniyamoor village.

His wife Supriya too was with him at the time of the accident. We learn that Jiiva's car hit the centre median when he tried to avoid crashing his car onto a two-wheeler, who was crossing the road.

They are now being transported to Chennai in another vehicle. Jiiva confirmed to DT Next that there were no major injuries and they are doing fine. On the workfront, he will be next seen in Black that co-stars Priya Bhavanishankar.