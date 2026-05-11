Jennifer Lopez: These past 18 years, I’ve learned that being a mom is a series of ebbs, flows

Tagging her mother as the “lightning bolt”, Lopez added: “You’re the person I call in the middle of the night when I’m too lost and scared to admit it to anyone else and I can’t find my way out.”

Lopez also shared her understanding of motherhood.

“These past 18 years I’ve learned that being a mom is a series of ebbs and flows where you’re closer to your child in a way that you’ve never felt with any human, and at times you feel so far away that you could die from heartache.”