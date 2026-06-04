Jennifer Lopez shares how she 'prepared' for bikini scene in ‘Office Romance’

The actress-singer said, "I was blown away, I was. It was fantastic. First of all, I just was enjoying the show, but then to see what happened with the song after that and how viral it went. And then we met up and did a TikTok together, which was so much fun. It's funny that a song that you made 15 years ago could go back into the charts. It’s incredible”.

“And it also says a lot about the music business, in a way, like how these songs that you made that you love can actually all of a sudden be introduced to a whole new generation in a different way. And it’s fantastic. I loved it. I loved it, and I thought it was really clever the way they did it. I like the show a lot. I think it's kind of emotionally intelligent in a way, even though it's sexy and young and fun”, she added.