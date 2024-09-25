Jennifer Lopez sends special gift to Nikki Glaser, here is why

WASHINGTON: Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last month, sent a special gift to comedian Nikki Glaser after he supported her from online criticism back in June, reported E! News.

"Maybe someone knows that I love her and sent this to me," Nikki said in a July 18 TikTok. "And someone does. And it's J. Lo."

Along with the gift, there is a note that read, "I heard your interview. I know it's easy to go along with the crowd, and I appreciate you speaking your truth. I respect your strength and humor. Here's a little something for your feet."

Nikki said, "She knows I have bunions, too probably." Jennifer's note continued, "Wishing you the best, always. Jennifer."

"I will love you forever, and not just because of this," Nikki added, "but this is just like a testament to how cool you are. I love you. You're awesome. Thank you so much."

Nikki received a gift shortly after a June interview, in which she explained that she used to think Jennifer was "phoney" and that she was jealous of the "Let's Get Loud" singer's talent.

She became obsessed with Jennifer, especially as the internet was filled with speculation about her relationship with Ben following her solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in May, as reported by E! News.

"I saw The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Nikki shared on the Zach Sang Show, adding, "and I watched it, to like, feed my feeling that I already had about her, but it dismantled it."

She added, "I'm like, so team J.Lo. I'm sad her tour is cancelled. It was so funny, my boyfriend sent me the news that her tour is cancelled 'cause he knew what a J.Lo head I'd become overnight--literally overnight."

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, a little over two years after their marriage, which followed a rekindled romance. In her filing, Lopez indicated that the couple had been separated since April 2024, as per E! News.