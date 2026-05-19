Jayasurya's 'Operation Tral’ goes on floors; film inspired by real incidents, say sources

The cast also includes Rithika Singh, Amyra Dastur, Anson Paul, Nandalal Krishnamurthy, Sirajudheen, Vinay Rai, Siddique, Saikumar, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles, several of whom also attended the ceremony. Operation Tral is to be shot across multiple locations including Kerala, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kullu, Manali, Mussoorie, and Ladakh. Sources in the unit say that the film's plot is inspired by the notable encounter between the Indian armed forces and terrorists in Tral, Jammu & Kashmir. The film is set against the backdrop of national intelligence operations.

Blending large-scale action sequences with an emotionally charged patriotic narrative, 'Operation Tral' will seek to explore the unseen world of intelligence agencies and the silent sacrifices made in the line of duty. The film is being produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. The first look poster of the film was unveiled recently and has already generated significant attention for its intense tone and ambitious scale. Sunimol Joby joins the project as co-producer, while cinematography is being handled by Najose. Interestingly, the film’s music and background score are being composed by director Ratheesh Vega himself. The film's editing is to be handled by Shafeeque V.B., while art direction is to be headed by Suneesh Sodharan. Costume design is jointly handled by Sameera Saneesh and Saritha Jayasurya, with makeup by Ronex Xavier.