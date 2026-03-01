Jayasurya’s Aadu 3 trailer unveiled

Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Vinyakan, Saiju Kurup, Dharmajan, Harikrishnan and Bhagath Manuel, among others, will be seen in crucial roles. Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Aadu 3 is backed by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly, under the banners Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.



Shaan Rahman is composing the music, while Dawn Vincent is composing the background score. Akhil George is the cinematographer, and Lijo Paul is the editor.



Aadu 3 will hit the screens on March 19.