Jayasurya, Prabhu Deva, Anushka Shetty’s ‘Kathanar’ trailer promises a dazzling spectacle

At the time of the launch of the film, the makers put out a lengthy post through their official movie handle on Instagram. The post read, "KATHANAR movie brings technology never before used in Indian cinema. The pre-production work of 'Kathanar', a film using Virtual production technology aided by sophisticated workflows like Tech-Viz, Stunt-Viz & Post-Viz has begun. Asset creation process like full body 3D scans using 200DSLR camera photogrammetry rig and Vicon based infrared biped motion capture have already been initiated."

The makers had further said, "Hollywood films Jungle Book and Lion King were the pioneers in using these technology before Kathanar. Now, we are grateful to have an opportunity to bring these technologies used in international cinema to Malayalam cinema through Kathanar. Kathanar will be a global cinema that will integrate the technocrats in our country. The preproduction & principal photography of Kathanar will be completed in a year and will be released in seven languages."