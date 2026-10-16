Jayasurya begins dubbing for Operation Tral

Apart from Jayasurya, the film will feature an ensemble cast including actors Murali Sharma, Vinay Rai, Siddique, Sai Kumar, Nandalal Krishnamoorthy, Rithika Singh, Kavya Shetty, Anson Paul, and Sirajudheen. The film also features Bollywood actors Vikram Kochhar, Yash Pal Gera, Mir Sarwar, Chandan Bisht, Hansika Jangid, Vaani Dogra, Jai Thakore, Vijay Trivedi and Manhar Singh Trivia.

The film has been shot across multiple locations including Kerala, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kulu, Manali, Mussoorie and Ladakh. Operation Tral is gearing up for a worldwide release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, the film has Sunimol Joby as co-producer. Ratheesh Vega has handled the writing and direction, while also composing the music and background score. Cinematography for the film is by Najose and editing is by Shafeeque V.B.

The project design was by Noble Jacob while the production design was by Sajeesh Thamarassery. Art direction for the film has been handled by Suneesh Sodharan while costume design was by Sameera Saneesh and Saritha Jayasurya.