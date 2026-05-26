Jayaram, Urvasi-starrer 'Parimala & Co' to hit screens on June 5

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, Lyca Productions, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "Get ready for laughter, chaos, and entertainment #ParimalaAndCo is all set to hit screens on June 5th."

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. It may be recalled that director Pandiraaj had disclosed that he had written the script of this story in response to a challenge thrown to him.