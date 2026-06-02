Jayaram, Urvasi-starrer 'Parimala & Co' cleared for release with U/A certificate

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. It may be recalled that director Pandiraaj had disclosed that he had written the script of this story in response to a challenge thrown to him.

"I wrote the story of this film during the lockdown. A small spark led to this story. My assistant director Ashwin, who is now the director of the superhit film 'Couple Friendly', suggested a web series on an OTT platform and asked me to watch it, saying it would be to my liking," Pandiraaj had said.