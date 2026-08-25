Jayaram, Simran reunite after 24 years

CHENNAI: Actors Jayaram and Simran are set to share the screen as leads in an upcoming romantic comedy directed by SY Gauthamraj.
The director has previously helmed Jyotika-starrer Raatchasi and Arulnithi’s Kazhuvethi Moorkan. The film began with a pooja ceremony recently.
It marks the first time Jayaram and Simran will be seen together as a lead pair. The two actors had earlier worked together in KS Ravikumar’s Panchathanthiram. The untitled film also stars Vaazhai actor Ponvel, along with Devika Sathish and Bhagavathi Perumal, popularly known as Bucks.
K Vijay Pandi of White Carpet Films and Shanjan G of Redacted Studios are producing the film, which will be presented by actor Arya’s The Show People. Billed as a romantic comedy, the film explores the interactions between the Gen Z and 90s generations and the situations that arise from their relationships. Deepak is handling the cinematography, while Achu Rajamani will compose the music. Arul E Siddharth is the editor and Mahendran is the art director.