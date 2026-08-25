Jayaram, Simran reunite after 24 years

K Vijay Pandi of White Carpet Films and Shanjan G of Redacted Studios are producing the film, which will be presented by actor Arya’s The Show People. Billed as a romantic comedy, the film explores the interactions between the Gen Z and 90s generations and the situations that arise from their relationships. Deepak is handling the cinematography, while Achu Rajamani will compose the music. Arul E Siddharth is the editor and Mahendran is the art director.