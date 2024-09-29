Jayaram presides as chief guest at Bharat Yathra curtain-raiser event

CHENNAI: Actor Jayaram recently presided over the special Bharat Yathra campaign curtain-raiser event held in Chennai.

The occasion was special as it centres around the message of Social Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, which will materialise as a travel awareness campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir by The Different Arts Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, under the leadership of Gopinath Muthukad.

Jayaram, who was present for the event congratulated the entire team behind the initiative, and shared his heartiest praises for the Ministry of Social Justice, Government of India for supporting this great cause.

The campaign will commence from Kanyakumari on October 6, and will culminate at New Delhi on December 3.

While actor Jayaram presided over the event as the chief guest, the guests of honour were Gokulam Gopalan, Praveen, Anwar, Anoop and Nanda Govind.