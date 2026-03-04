Jayaram plays Professor Ranganath in Naga Chaitanya's 'Vrushakarma'

Using the film's official handle on social media, the makers released the first look poster of Jayaram as Professor Ranganath and wrote, "His obsession was not a flaw. It was a compass. Presenting one of India’s finest performers @actorjayaram_official garu as “Professor Ranganath” from #Vrushakarma. #VrushakarmaGlimpse on MARCH 5th, 2026 at 12:12 PM."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released the title of the film on Naga Chaitanya's birthday last year. The makers further unveiled the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from "Vrushakarma".