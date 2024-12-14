Jayam Ravi 34 launched with pooja

CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, it was announced that Jayam Ravi is teaming up with Ganesh K Babu of Dada fame for his 34th film. On Saturday, the project was launched with pooja. Daudee Jiwal is making her debut with this film.

Produced by Screen Scene, JR 34 also stars Shakkthi Vasu in a key role. Rathna Kumar is on board as an additional writer. Harris Jayaraj is likely to compose music. Ezhil Arasu K, who worked with Ganesh K Babu in Dada, will handle the camera. Kathiresh Alagesan will take care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi was last seen in Brother, alongside Priyanka Mohan. He has Genie helmed by Arjunan Jr and featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. He also has Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi directorial Kadhalikka Neramillai in the pipeline. Nithya Menen plays the female lead in the film.