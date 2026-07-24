Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni's 'Srinivasa Mangapuram' cleared for release with U/A certificate

The news of the Censor Board clearing the film for release comes in the wake of the announcement that the film is to hit screens worldwide on July 30 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, Chandamama Kathalu Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing this film, announced, "The Intense Love Story of the Season is CENSORED with U/A. #SrinivasaMangapuram GRAND RELEASE IN THEATRES ON JULY 30th. An @dirajaybhupathi Film."